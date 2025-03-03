Goa should lead in implementing New Criminal Laws: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday emphasized that the primary objective of the three new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to ensure swift justice. He urged Goa to become a model state in effectively implementing these laws.

Shah stressed the mandatory registration of all Investigation Officers (IOs) on the e-Sakshya platform and directed that e-summons be fully implemented in Goa by March 31.

Highlighting the need for strict adherence to investigation and prosecution timelines, he underscored the goal of achieving a 90 per cent conviction rate in criminal cases carrying a punishment of more than seven years.

The Home Minister chaired a review meeting in New Delhi on the implementation of the new criminal laws in Goa, in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The meeting assessed the status of various provisions related to policing, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the state.

Attendees included the Union Home Secretary, Goa’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government.

Shah reiterated that senior police officers must regularly monitor cases related to organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching to prevent misuse of relevant legal provisions.

He directed that permission from a Superintendent of Police-level officer should be required before registering cases under these sections.

He instructed the police to ensure that property recovered from criminals is returned to its rightful owners in accordance with the new laws.

Emphasizing the need for 100 per cent forensic sample testing, Shah called for strict adherence to this standard.

He also urged the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Goa to continuously review the progress of implementing the three new laws.