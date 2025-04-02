Jaiswal parts ways with Mumbai; likely to captain Goa in 2025-26 domestic cricket

In a surprise move, Yashasvi Jaiswal has shifted his domestic cricket allegiance from Mumbai to Goa. It has been learnt that the young India opener has already secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association, making the transition official.

Jaiswal’s sudden move from domestic cricket powerhouse Mumbai has surprised many, but it has been learnt that the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has offered him the captaincy of the side, a position that many in MCA feel cannot be easily handed over to Jaiswal, considering the presence of several stalwarts in the Mumbai outfit. Currently, Ajinkya Rahane (red ball) and Shreyas Iyer (white ball) are the captains of the Mumbai side.

“I have had the privilege of representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and have immensely benefited from the opportunities provided by the association. However, after careful consideration of my career aspirations and personal circumstances, I have decided to seek a transfer to Goa to continue my domestic cricket journey,” Jaiswal wrote to the MCA.

“I assure you that this decision is made in good faith and with due respect to the association that has supported my development. I am willing to comply with all necessary formalities as per the BCCI’s player transfer regulations and will ensure a smooth transition.

“I kindly request you to process my NOC at the earliest so that I can complete the formalities required to register with Goa Cricket Association. Please let me know if any further steps are needed from my end to facilitate this process,” he added in his letter.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

In that game, Jaiswal had made his sole appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season scoring 4 and 26 as Mumbai lost by five wickets to Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in the tournament’s history.

Jaiswal, currently representing the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is the third cricketer from Mumbai in recent times to have moved to Goa after Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad. Lad and Tendulkar had moved to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. Of late, the 23-year-old has been struggling for runs in the IPL, and his poor form is evident in his numbers —34 runs in three matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 106.25, with a highest score of 29 (scores: 1, 29, 4).

The youngster has played 36 first-class games for Mumbai and scored 3712 runs at an impressive average of 60.85, having made his first-class debut in 2019. Jaiswal has been India’s first-choice opener since making his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023 and since then he has played 19 games, cementing himself with stellar performances on the biggest stage.