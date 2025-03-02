Direct flight services launched from Hindon to Kolkata

Strengthening connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR), K Rammohan Naidu, Union minister for civil aviation, inaugurated Air India Express’ services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad towards several destinations including Kolkata Airport.

The airline will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting five key destinations—Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa and Jammu.

The maiden flight on the Kolkata–Hindon route landed at 09.30 a.m, while the first departure from Hindon to Goa took off at 10.40 am. As part of the celebrations, the Union minister presented the first guest of the inaugural flight with a commemorative boarding pass. Air India Express operates over 180 weekly flights from Kolkata connecting directly to 15 domestic destinations including Agartala, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hindon, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Patna, and Sri Vijaya Puram.

Commenting on Air India Express’ commencing operations from Hindon Airport, K Rammohan Naidu, minister for civil aviation, said, “With the addition of Hindon to its growing network, Air India Express is not only strengthening connectivity but also offering greater flexibility across the National Capital Region. The launch of services from Hindon will complement existing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, reflecting the government’s vision of expanding aviation infrastructure to meet the growing demand for air travel.”

Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express, said, “The launch of our operations from Hindon marks another milestone in our network expansion journey.”