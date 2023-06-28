Animal slaughtering on Eid: Delhi HC refuses to pass urgent order for strict implementation of advisory

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass an urgent order on the application seeking strict implementation of the Delhi Government advisory against the illegal slaughtering of animals on Eid.

The matter has been listed on July 3 before the regular bench. Ajay Gautam moved an application in his pending petition against slaughtering.

A vacation bench comprising justices C Hari Shankar and Manoj Jain refused to pass an urgent order and said that we are now in the last week of vacation in June. We are not going to entertain this.

“It is our discretion to decide if it is urgent or not,” the vacation bench said.

Ajay Gautam moved an application seeking strict implementation of the Delhi government advisory against the slaughtering of animals on the occasion of Eid.

The plea said that it is feared that many illegal animal markets and illegal slaughtering may come up in Delhi on the eve of Eid.

The said advisory prohibits animal slaughtering at places other than recognised or licensed slaughterhouses.

It also referred to Food Safety and Standard Regulations which provided that the animals can not be slaughtered for food purposes. Delhi Agriculture Cattle Preservation Act also prohibits the slaughtering of animals in Delhi.

During the hearing, Gautam claimed that around 5 lakh animals may be sacrificed during Eid and Deputy Mayor has said that the advisory won’t be obeyed.

However, the bench refused to pass an urgent order and listed the matter on July 3 before the roster bench and said that it is not a matter which can not wait two more days for the court to reopen.

Gautam submitted that he was granted liberty by the bench of the chief justice to move an application before the vacation bench in case of urgency.

The court said that the matter is pending before the bench of the chief justice. Let it go to the regular bench.