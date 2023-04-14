Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary hands over appointment letters at ‘Rozgar Mela’

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday handed over appointment letters to new recruits at 4th Rozgar Mela here. A total of 258 people received appointment letters at the event.

The South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, organized the 4th tranche of Rozgar Mela-Mega Job Fair. Rozgar Mela has been envisioned by the Centre with a commitment to provide continuous job opportunities for the youth and to ensure the welfare of citizens of the country.

The dignitaries and participants at the event witnessed the launch of Rozgar Mela by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Chaudhary congratulated the newly selected recruits of Central Government and wished them all the best at the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

He said the main priority of the government is to enrol 10 lakh jobless youth into various government sectors on mission mode.

The minister said that the government is supporting educated youth through Stand-Up and Start Up India initiatives to nurture entrepreneurship talent.