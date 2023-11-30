Govt policies have taken economy to new heights: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said policies and decisions of the government have taken the country’s economy to new heights and noted institutions of the world are extremely optimistic about India’s growth rate.

He was addressing a Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, after distributing about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits to Central and State Governments.

Mr Modi said a global leader in investment ratings recently put its seal of approval on India’s rapid growth owing to increasing employment opportunities, a large pool of working-age population and an increase in labour productivity.

The country’s manufacturing and construction sector had become strong, contributing to the positive situation. These facts are proof that numerous possibilities of employment and self-employment will continue to arise in India in the coming times, he said.

Recalling the celebration of the Constitution Day on 26 November, he said Babasaheb Ambedkar, as architect of the Constitution, had played a significant role in establishing social justice by providing equal opportunities for all.

Mr Modi said the principles of equality were neglected after Independence when a major section of the society was deprived of resources and basic amenities for years.

He said it was only after 2014 when the present government came to power that the mantra of ‘priority to the deprived’ was adopted and a new path was forged. “Government reached the doorsteps of those who had never received any benefits,” he emphasized.

PM Modi said that the government is striving to transform the lives of those who were neglected for decades after independence. There are unprecedented changes that can be witnessed today as a result of the change in the government’s thinking and work culture.

He said that even though bureaucracy, people and the files remained the same, prioritizing the development of the poor and the middle class brought about a holistic change in the working mechanism and style of the entire system.

He said that it brought to the fore, the positive results of the well-being of common people. The Prime Minister informed that more than 13 crore people have risen out of poverty in the last five years according to a recent study. “This is proof of the impact of the government schemes reaching the poor,” he said.

Addressing the appointees, the Prime Minister said that the government’s campaign to provide employment opportunities for the youth is continuously moving forward.

He underlined that the appointment letters are a result of the hard work and labour of the appointees. Congratulating the new appointees and their families on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that they are about to become a part of the system that directly deals with the public.

As a government employee, the Prime Minister emphasized the duties and responsibilities to be fulfilled by the new appointees and said that the ‘Ease of Living’ of the common people should become a top priority.