Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Srikakulam shopping mall

A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the authorities.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to put out the fire. All the goods in the shopping mall were burnt to ashes, said owners of the mall, adding that a calculated property loss worth Rs two crore was incurred in the mishap.

The mall is located in the Odisha- Andhra border area of the district. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in June this year a fire broke out early Saturday morning at a shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.