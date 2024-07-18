Andhra: Post poll violence in Punganur during YSRCP MP’s visit

In yet another incident of post poll violence in Punganur assembly constituency in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh, activists of TDP and YSRCP clashed on Thursday when Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy visited his constituency leading to stone pelting, prompting the personal security officers of the MP to fire two rounds.

Reddy has threatened to complain to the Lok Sabha Speaker if he was not allowed to enter his own constituency.

A large number of TDP activists had gathered after they came to know the sitting YSRCP MP will visit former Chittoor MP N Reddappa at his residence in Punganur. In a show of support YSRCP activists also gathered at the venue in a show of support to the MP.

As TDP activists tried to force their entry into Reddappa’s residence YSRCP supporters retaliated by pelting stones which soon escalated to a free for all. Windscreens of cars were damaged and chairs were thrown in the melee.

While the security personnel fired two rounds the police also resorted to mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control. YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy complained that the TDP government was provoking attacks since the party came to power a month ago.

“They (TDP) are preventing me from visiting the constituency despite this being my constitutional right. Unfortunately, the police, who should provide security, are acting as mute spectators. I will bring this to the notice of the Speaker of Lok Sabha,” said Reddy.

The MP had been prevented from entering his constituency on 30 June as well. He blamed chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh for the situation.

It is not only the MP but his father and YSRCP strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also have not been able to set foot in his constituency after winning the seat by a narrow margin.

During the YSRCP rule Peddireddy, who was a minister in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government wielded enough clout between 2019-24 to keep out TDP leaders in similar fashion.

Violence had flared in Punganur when current chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu tried to visit in 2023 as Opposition leader and cases were filed against him and local TDP leaders. Even yesterday a YSRCP activist had been hacked to death allegedly by a TDP activist in broad daylight in Vinukonda though the police said it was the result of personal enmity. YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vinukonda tomorrow.