Andhra may hold back full-fledged Budget for the time being

The TDP led coalition government proposed to go for the presentation of Budget only after ‘meaningful deliberations,’ said Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who presented a grim picture of the state’s economy and finances left behind by the previous regime under YSRCP.

However, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu led coalition government for failing to present a full Budget and relying on a vote-on-account for seven months.

Reddy and his MLAs and MLCs staged a walkout during the Governor’s address protesting against the breakdown of law and order in the state and political killings.

The Governor in his first address of a joint sitting of the Assembly and Council today after the new government assumed office admitted that “putting the governance back on track would be a herculean task.”

Moreover, the new government was struggling to meet even the essential committed expenditure due to revenue shrinkage in the state. The overall debt had more than doubled, there were huge outstanding payments of salaries and pensions, debt repayment for debt above Rs 10 lakh crore, power sector and civil supplies dues had left the state’s financial position quite precarious. The Governor even appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in rebuilding the state since the financial situation was alarming.

Branding the previous YSRCP government as inept and a bigger debacle than bifurcation the Governor said, “The biggest damage was done to Brand AP. No noteworthy companies came forward to invest in the state. The corrupt practices at all levels … made several state institutions and private companies defunct and forced the existing enthusiastic investors and entrepreneurs to move out of Andhra Pradesh to other states.”

He further stated, “The uncertain environment which rocked the confidence of the people in general and investors in particular started showing impact on state finances, leaving them in a mess. Fiscal prudence was abandoned, expenditure was beyond means in spite of limited revenue growth and debt and liabilities rose sharply.”

He then said, “Keeping this in view my government is proposing to go for Budget after meaningful deliberations,” indicating a full fledged Budget may not be presented in near future

The YSRCP MLAs and MLCs led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today walked into the Assembly wearing black scarves, holding placards and raising slogans of “Save Democracy” to protest against political killings.

The police did not allow the placards resulting in a melee which left the posters torn and earned the ire of the Opposition leader. After trying to disrupt the speech by raising slogans they staged the walk out.

Later Reddy wrote on X: “In just 50 days this government has failed on all fronts. Law and order has collapsed, causing public fear. They couldn’t even present a full Budget, relying on a vote-on-account for seven months, exposing their inability to fulfil promises. Chandrababu Naidu’s government, fearing questions, creates chaos to divert attention, using violence to suppress Opposition.”