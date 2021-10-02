Ancient wall paintings in Kargil monastery conserved

The Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF) has successfully completed the conservation of valuable ancient wall paintings in the Drigung Kagyud Sangsnag Chosling Monastery at Bodhkharbu in Kargil District of Ladakh.

The conservation project was initiated by HCHF in collaboration with Sang-Sngag Chosling Monastery by involving expert painting conservators from Art Conservation Solutions and local artist.

Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Feroz Ahmmad Khan was the chief guest and Executive Councilor for Tourism and Zanskar Affairs Punchok Tashi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kargil Tsering Motup also attended the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Feroz Ahmad Khan hailed the efforts of the HCHF team led by Dr Sonam Wangchok for successfully restoring the old and precious paintings in the Bodhkharbu Gonpa.

He said such treasures are the mark of identity and culture of the inhabitants of Bodhkharbo area which should be preserved and promoted at a larger scale in order to attract tourists from across the globe. CEC Khan also urged locals to come forward and take moral responsibility to preserve the traditional assets, adding he said that awareness should be done at larger scale to keep traditional assets safe and secure.

Reiterating the commitment of the LAHDC Kargil towards preservation of the traditional and cultural identities, CEC Khan said that Kargil Development Authority (KDA) specially came into existence in order to carry out necessary development related works in the area of tourism and culture.

Meanwhile, CEC Feroz Khan announced Rs 7 lakhs for the construction of a traditional entrance gate at Bodhkharbu.

Dr Sonam Wangchok threw light on the importance of such conservation projects. He explained that Kargil houses a number of village temples, mosques, khankas etc. that have unique ancient art which due to time factor and negligence have deteriorated. He insisted on the point that despite them holding different religious interests, we must consider them as heritage sites that collectively belong to Ladakh and unanimously work towards their conservation and preservation.

While highlighting the significance of the Gonpa, Dr Wangchok said that the Gonpa was built by saints Druwang Tashi Tamphel and Tashi Wangdan in 1875. The natural colours were brought from Tibet by the merchant and the paintings are unique in many ways, said Dr Wangchok.

Phunsok Tashi expressed in-depth gratitude to the founder of HCHF Dr Sonam Wangchuk and members of Art Conservation Solutions for the successful completion of the wall painting conservation work in the Gompa.