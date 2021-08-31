Ancient sculpture of goddess Durga recovered in Kashmir

The police on Tuesday announced recovery of a 1200 years old sculpture of goddess Durga in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

Police said that the sculpture of godddess Durga dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD. The sculpture is 12″x08″ carved in a black stone with Goddess Durga seated on lion throne along 4 attendants.

Acting on specific information, Police in Budgam have recovered an ancient sculpture from Khan Sahab area. Accordingly, a team of officers from Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Government were called for examination of the recovered sculpture at District Police Office Budgam.

During examination it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of Godddess Durga dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD.

The sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam in presence of police and civil officers after fulfilling all the legal formalities.

It’s pertinent to mention that, the sculpture was retrieved on 13 August from River Jhelum at Pandthrethan area of Srinagar by the labourers while extracting sand.