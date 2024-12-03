Amount spent on welfare of Divyangjan tripled in 10 years: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this year the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has become more special as India completes 75 years of its Constitution, emphasising that the Constitution inspires to work for equality and upliftment of the poor.

Sharing a blog on this occasion to pay tribute to the courage, self-confidence and achievements of Divyangjan, the Prime Minister said: “Today in India, our disabled people are becoming the energy of the country’s respect and self-respect with this enthusiasm. This year this day is even more special. This year, 75 years of the Constitution of India have been completed.”

“The Constitution of India inspires us to work for equality and the upliftment of the poor. With this inspiration of the Constitution, in the last 10 years, we have laid a strong foundation for the progress of the disabled. In these years, many policies have been made for the disabled in the country, and many decisions have been taken,” he said.

“These decisions show that our government is all-encompassing, sensitive and all-developmental. In this sequence, today is also the day to reiterate our dedication towards our disabled brothers and sisters,” PM Modi added.

“Today is an important day, December 3. The whole world celebrates this day as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Today is a special occasion to pay tribute to the courage, self-confidence and achievements of the disabled. This occasion is like a holy day for India. Respect for the disabled is rooted in the ideology of India. In our scriptures and folk texts, we can see a sense of respect for our disabled friends,” he said.

PM Modi also mentioned a Sanskrit quote which means that “nothing is impossible in the world for a person who has enthusiasm in his mind.”

The Prime Minister in his blog reaffirmed his dedication to improving the lives of persons with disabilities, reflecting on his journey in public life.

Highlighting the introduction of the term “Divyang” in place of “Viklang” in 2014, PM Modi said that this change was more than just semantic; it aimed to restore dignity and recognize the valuable contributions of persons with disabilities.

“Ever since I have been in public life, I have tried to make the life of the disabled easier on every occasion. After becoming the Prime Minister, I made this service a national pledge. After forming the government in 2014, we first decided to popularize the word ‘Divyang’ in place of ‘Viklang’. This was not just a change of word, it also increased the dignity of the disabled in society and also gave great recognition to their contribution,” he said.

“This decision gave the message that the government wants an inclusive environment where physical challenges do not become a barrier for a person and he gets the opportunity to build the nation with full respect according to his talent. Divyang brothers and sisters gave me their blessings for this decision on various occasions. These blessings became my biggest strength for the welfare of Divyangjan,” PM Modi added.

Reflecting on the progress made since the launch of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, nine years ago, which aimed to make public places and transport accessible for disabled people, the Prime Minister said that ‘Sugamya Bharat’ not only removed many obstacles from the path of Divyangjan but also gave them a life of respect and prosperity.

“Every year we organize many programs on Divyang Diwas across the country. I still remember, 9 years ago we started Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan on this day. The way this campaign has empowered Divyangjan in 9 years has given me great satisfaction. With the determination of 140 crore countrymen, ‘Sugamya Bharat’ not only removed many obstacles from the path of Divyangjan but also gave them a life of respect and prosperity,” he said.

“Due to the policies that were in place during the previous governments… Divyangjans were left behind in government jobs and higher education opportunities. We changed those situations. The reservation system got a new form. In 10 years, the amount spent on the welfare of Divyangjan was also tripled. These decisions created new avenues of opportunities and progress for Divyangjan. Today, our Divyang friends are making us proud by becoming dedicated partners in the building of India,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi highlighted the successful journey of young Divyang players in the Paralympics and said, “I have personally felt how much potential there is in the young Divyang friends of India. The honour that our players have brought to the country in the Paralympics is a symbol of this energy. To make this energy national energy, we have connected Divyang friends with skills, so that their energy can help in the progress of the nation. These trainings are not just a government program. These training sessions have increased the confidence of Divyang friends. They have given them the self-power to find employment.”

PM Modi in his blog said that the Persons with Disabilities Act was implemented to make the life of Divyang people simple, easy and self-respectful.

“The basic principle of the government is that the life of my Divyang brothers and sisters should be simple, easy and self-respectful. We also implemented the Persons with Disabilities Act with the same spirit. In this historic law, the category of definition of disability was also increased from 7 to 21. For the first time, our acid attack survivors were also included in it. Today, these laws are becoming a medium for the empowered lives of the Divyangjans,” he said.

“These laws have changed society’s perception towards the Divyangjans. Today, our Divyang friends are also working with all their might to build a developed India,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi in his blog expressed pride and admiration for the achievements of the Divyang people, highlighting their remarkable talents and contributions to the country’s development. Noting that the Divyang people have made significant strides in various fields, including education, sports, and startups, the Prime Minister said that his heart fills with pride every time he shares their inspiring stories during Mann Ki Baat.

“The philosophy of India teaches us that every person in the society definitely has a special talent. We just need to bring it forward. I have always believed in the amazing talent of my Divyang friends. And I say with great pride that our Divyang brothers and sisters have further strengthened this belief of mine in a decade. I also feel proud to see how their achievements are giving a new shape to the resolutions of our society,” he said.

“Today, when the players of my country come to my house with Paralympic medals on their chests, my heart fills with pride. Every time I share the inspiring stories of my Divyang brothers and sisters with you in Mann Ki Baat, my heart fills with pride. Be it education, sports or startups, they are breaking all barriers and touching new heights and becoming partners in the development of the country,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi expressed confidence that by 2047 when India celebrates the 100th anniversary of its independence, the country’s Divyang people will be a source of inspiration for the entire world. He further called upon the countrymen to build a society where no dream and goal is impossible.

“I say with full confidence that in 2047 when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence, our Divyang friends will be seen as an inspiration to the whole world. Today we have to be determined for this goal. Let us all together build a society where no dream and goal is impossible. Only then we will be able to build a truly inclusive and developed India. And I certainly see a very big role of my Divyang brothers and sisters in this. Once again, best wishes to all Divyang friends on this day,” the Prime Minister said.

He reiterated his government’s dedication to upholding the honour and self-respect of persons with disabilities across India on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the policies and decisions they made for persons with disabilities in the last 10 years are direct proof of their commitment.

“Our government is committed to upholding the honour and self-respect of our Divyang brothers and sisters across the country. The policies and decisions we have made for them in the last 10 years are direct proof of this,” he wrote on X.