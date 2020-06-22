Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow historic Puri’s Rath Yatra in Odisha which was in uncertainty due to the coronavirus.

“Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on. जय जगन्नाथ! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

“Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC. Congratulations to the people of Odisha,” he added.

Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC. Congratulations to the people of Odisha.

जय जगन्नाथ! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

Home Minister further said that last evening, he had talked to both Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri.

He also told about his conversation with the Solicitor General this morning.

“Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM’s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General,” he said.

Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM’s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

“It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed,” he said.

It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had allowed the ‘Rath Yatra’ to be conducted in Odisha’s Puri amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, but with certain restrictions.

The apex court allowed the Odisha government and Jagannath Temple trust to decide on conducting the annual ‘rath yatra’.

It ordered that the Puri Rath Yatra will be held with the coordination of temple committee, state and Central government without compromising on the health issue.

However, Chief Justice SA Bobde during the hearing, made it clear that the Supreme Court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.