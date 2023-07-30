Amit Shah slams Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, terming them as ‘Mr Bantadhaar’ and ‘Mr Corruption Nath’ respectively.

Addressing a huge Kaaryakarta sammelan of the BJP at Indore in Madhya Pradesh today evening, Mr Shah gave a clarion call to all party workers to devote themselves completely to ensure a thumping majority to the party in the crucial assembly polls in MP at the end of this year.

Mr Shah alleged that the Union Congress Government gave merely Rs 2 lakh crore annually to MP during its reign from 2004 to 2014. He said PM Narendra Modi’s government has been giving Rs 7.5 lakh crore to MP.

Mr Shah charged that within 15 months of the Kamal Nath state government of Congress, MP had seen massive corruption in all fields.

He said that Mr Bantaadhaar (Digvijaya Singh) had left a budget of merely Rs 23000 crore for MP in 2003 but now CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken it to Rs 3.14 lakh crore in 2023.

Terming PM Modi, as the Messiah of the poor, Mr Shah said 91.90 lakh farmers of MP are receiving kisan samman nidhi. He added that 1.2 crore poor people are being given 5 kg grain per month free.

The Home Minister also lauded the PM and the union BJP government for their decision regarding Article 370 in Kashmir and also on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He called upon all BJP workers to ensure a victory for the BJP in the assembly polls. He also called upon them to ensure the return on Narendra Modi as the PM in 2024 in Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Shah asserted that one seat (of Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath in Chhindwara) had gone to the Congress in the 2019 lok sabha polls, but in 2024 this seat must also come to the BJP and the party must win all the 29 lok sabha seats of MP.