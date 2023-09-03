Amit Shah slams INDIA alliance at Rajasthan rally

“The UPA went bankrupt. Now they have changed it into the INDIA alliance. For the past two days, I have been seeing that these people are insulting the country’s culture and Santan Dharma by saying that Santan Dharma should be abolished,” Shah told a massive rally at Baneshwar Dham before flagging off the BJP’s second leg of ‘Parivartan Yatra.’

“The Congress is insulting Sanatan Dharma. In the 2014 and 2019 LS polls, their numbers were reduced. In 2024 polls, they will not be visible even through binoculars,” he claimed.

The Home Minister also accused Rahul Gandhi of comparing Hindu organisations with a terror group like Lashkar-e-Taiba and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh used to say that the minorities have the first right on the budget.

“But the Modi Government said that it was the poor people who have the first right on the budget. The Congress party’s president said if Modi returns, Santan Dharma rule will prevail. We say that Santan Dharm lies in the heart of people. This exists in India’s Constitution,” Shah said.

Blaming Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government in Rajasthan for not allowing the Modi Government’s schemes to run, Sha said: “By the time the Parivartan Yatra ends, the departure of the Gehlot Government would have been decided.”

Shah said that the Gehlot Government which instigated the riots should be overthrown.

Referring to the ‘red diary’ on which he spoke in the IFFCO event at Gangapur city on August 26, Shah said: “If someone wears red clothes, they see a red diary. Gehlot’s corruption worth hundreds of crores of rupees is recorded in this red diary. This diary has not been given by us but by his former minister. If you have courage, then hold a press conference in Jaipur and give an account of the scams committed in the last five years.”

Shah asked Gehlot: “What did the UPA Government give to the people of Rajasthan for ten years? Do not talk here and there by being naive. I know you will not answer but I am the son of a tradesman, I keep accounts. In the ten years of the UPA government, only Rs 1.60 crore was given to Rajasthan, whereas in nine years the Modi government gave Rs 8 lakh crore to the people of Rajasthan.”

“Gehlot is a magician. I have seen other magicians who make their cap, ring, or handkerchief disappear. Similarly, Gehlot made electricity disappear from Rajasthan by magic. Women’s safety disappeared. Youth’s jobs disappeared,” he said sarcastically.

Later, Shah flagged off the second phase of BJP’s Parivartan Yatra from Baneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district. It will travel 2433 km in 18 days, and will cover two divisions of Kota and Udaipur, and Bhilwara district to woo voters in 52 assembly constituencies.