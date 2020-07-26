Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the brave soldiers on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in the famous Kargil war.

Minister further recalled the courage and valour of the soldiers.

Shah expressed his gratitude and remembered the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s proud, amazing valour and steadfast leadership. I bow to the brave soldiers who drove out the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil, showing their indomitable courage and waved the tricolour there again,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

“The country is proud of the heroes of India dedicated to protecting the motherland,” he added.

करगिल विजय दिवस भारत के स्वाभिमान, अद्भुत पराक्रम और दृढ़ नेतृत्व का प्रतीक है। मैं उन शूरवीरों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस से करगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों से दुश्मन को खदेड़ कर वहाँ पुनः तिरंगा लहराया। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित भारत के वीरों पर देश को गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/mD9Ged8Pkz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” also paid tribute to the armed forces on the 21st anniversary of Kargil war, calling it “a very special day” on Sunday. He said, “Pakistan tried to backstab India despite the country’s attempts to keep cordial relations with its neighbour.

While addressing the 67th edition of the programme, PM Modi said, “Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert attention from its ongoing internal conflicts.”

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan troops under Operation Vijay. The day is since celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in memory of the indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice made by the country’s brave soldiers.