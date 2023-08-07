# India

Amit Shah reviews BJP’s preparedness for MP Assembly polls

IANS | New Delhi | August 7, 2023 8:00 am

Amit Shah discusses poll

Union minister Amit Shah (File Photo: ANI)

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah in this regard held at a meeting at his residence here, which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party’s state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, state president V.D. Sharma and other senior leaders, sources said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the state president submitted a report to Shah about the works undertaken by the party in the election-bound state besides apprising what they will do in the coming months, sources said.

Advertisement

Sources added that they also discussed about the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year. The ruling BJP is hopeful that it will retain the power while Opposition Congress has exuded confidence that it will oust the ruling dispensation.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors end strike

Junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal along with their counterparts in other government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh have called off their strike.

# India

Post SC order on Rahul, BJP plans campaign against his statements

As several opposition parties, including Congress, are upbeat after the Supreme Court stayed conviction of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, BJP too is gearing up to shift its strategy to attack Rahul Gandhi with a view to counter the opposition.