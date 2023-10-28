Amit Shah reaches Jabalpur on 3-day visit to MP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reached Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on a three-day visit to the state to undertake a review of all 230 assembly seats and give winning tips to party candidates and leaders for the 17 November Assembly polls.

Mr Shah reached Jabalpur in the morning and first of all he garlanded the statues of martyrs Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah. The BJP’s target is the large vote bank of the tribal and Adivasi voters in the region and across the state.

After that Mr Shah went to the BJP divisional office in Jabalpur. He held reviews and discussions with leaders from all the assembly seats in the region.

He spoke with Assembly segment in–charge leaders and other party office bearers about the ground situation and the party candidates’ current position on the seats in the region.

MP BJP Chief V D Sharma and about 250 party leaders attended Mr Shah’s meeting.

The Home Minister was scheduled to reach Bhopal later today and hold a review of assembly seats falling in the Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions.