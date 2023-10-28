Amit Shah on 3-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, to meet 230 assembly workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a three-day tour of Madhya Pradesh beginning from October 27 to October 30.

During this tour, Shah will hold meetings with leaders of the Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Rewa regions and discuss election strategies. He will spend one day in Ujjain, visit the Mahakal temple, and may also participate in a roadshow, party sources said.

According to the Home Minister’s schedule, on the first day of the tour, he will attend a meeting in Jabalpur with leaders from the region. After that, he will address an election public meeting in the Junnardeo constituency in the Chhindwara district.

Following this, he will head straight to Bhopal, where he will address the party workers in Bhopal and Narmadapuram regions. These two regions have a total of 36 assembly seats.

On the second day of the tour, he will participate in a meeting in Khajuraho in the Sagar region and discuss the elections with officials and party workers from 26 assembly constituencies.

Afterwards, he will hold meetings in the Rewa and Shahdol regions. This region has a total of 30 assembly seats. After the meeting in Shahdol, Shah will arrive in Ujjain, visit the Mahakal temple, and then participate in a roadshow.

On October 30, he will take part in a meeting in the Indore region, with the party workers from 37 assembly seats. Following the Indore visit, the Home Minister will head straight to Gwalior, where he will attend a meeting in the Chambal region. This region has a total of 34 assembly seats.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent.

The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.