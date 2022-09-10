Amit Shah lays wreath at Tanot Vijay Stambh in Jaisalmer

The foundation stone of the Tanot Temple Complex, by the Ministry of Tourism in Jaisalmer, under the Border Tourism Development Program was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. The Home minister offered prayers at Tanot Rai Mata Temple and laid a wreath at Tanot Vijay Stambh in Jaisalmer.

The Home Minister will deliver a speech at the closing ceremony of the national working committee meeting of the BJP’s OBC Morcha in Jodhpur (Rajasthan Chief Minister is from Jodhpur) later in the day.

The inaugural session of the BJP’s booth-level workers’ meeting, in Jodhpur, will also be addressed by the Union Home Minister.

The inauguration of the two-day working committee meeting was done by the National President of the morcha K Laxman, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and the BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia on Friday.

Bhupender Yadav hit out at Congress while addressing the gathering in the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha on the issue of reservation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and pointed out that Congress never supported it and said, “Since 2014, the government of PM Narendra Modi is working continuously for OBC society,”

The Union Home Minister was welcomed by Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, D Pankaj Kumar Singh Director General of BSF, and party leaders at Jaisalmer Airport on Friday who is in the state for his 2-day visit and spent the Friday night at the BSF Officers’ Institute.

“I will participate in various programs in Virbhoomi Rajasthan. First of all, after bowing down to the heroes on the Victory Pillar in Jaisalmer, I will worship Tanot Mata and worship the development plan of the Tanot temple complex. Then I will address the National Working Committee and Booth President General Conference of BJP OBC Front in Jodhpur.” Tweeted Amit Shah.

Rajasthan will witness the assembly elections later in 2023.

वीरभूमि राजस्थान में विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में भाग लूँगा। पहले जैसलमेर में विजय स्तंभ पर वीरों को नमन कर तनोट माता के दर्शन व तनोट मंदिर परिसर की विकास योजना का भूमिपूजन करूँगा। फिर जोधपुर में भाजपा OBC मोर्चे की राष्ट्रीय कार्यसमिति व बूथ अध्यक्ष महासम्मेलन को संबोधित करूँगा। https://t.co/sf9u4jNDh8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 10, 2022

