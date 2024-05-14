Spectacular drone display enthralls Kashi, attracts dignitaries

Varanasi’s skies remained illuminated with a dazzling display of lights and storytelling for this past week as the city hosted an amazing drone show at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Titled “Kashi Aur Desh Ki Vikas Yatra”, the event successfully concluded on Sunday after holding the audiences spellbound with seamless fusion of advanced technology and rich cultural heritage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the distinguished attendees at the show. Their presence underscored the show’s importance as it showcased innovation and progress.

Sharing his experience on X, the home minister said, “Witnessed some unforgettable moments at the amazing drone show in Kashi. The unique blend of culture and technology here has truly delighted me.”

Commenting on the event’s impact, Chetan Shah, CMD of Ventures Advertising said, “We are proud to have brought such a unique experience to Varanasi. More than a technological feat, this drone show was a vivid portrayal of India’s spirit and aspirations, engaging people from all walks of life.”

Juzer Bohra, Head of Events & Exhibitions, added: “The logistical hurdles were significant; setting up on Varanasi Beach, 1.2 km away from the nearest road access, required innovative solutions. Our team navigated this distance on sand, using tractors, camel carts, and boats to transport everything, including 1000 drones. The heaviest challenge was transporting and managing a generator essential for the show’s power, which had to be kept on a boat. Additionally, our execution team from Botlab Dynamics was instrumental in overcoming these obstacles, ensuring that the technical and operational aspects were handled seamlessly.”

Sayali Kulkarni, Executive Director at Ventures, emphasized, “Overcoming the challenges to deliver this large-scale performance was a significant achievement that was visible from nearly 3 kilometers away, drawing a crowd of almost 300,000 on the final day More importantly, seeing the community—families from their homes and throngs of locals in public spaces—come together to enjoy the show was incredibly rewarding demonstrating the powerful impact of merging technology with cultural storytelling.”