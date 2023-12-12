Amit Shah keeps rewriting history: Rahul on HM’s remark on Nehru

In a sharp reaction to Amit Shah’s remarks on the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi said the Union home minister keeps “rewriting” the history.

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency said Shah keeps talking about Nehru to distract attention from the real issues concerning the public.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the home minister held Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for the crisis in Kashmir. He said, “Kashmir had to suffer for many years on account of two mistakes the first prime minister of the country committed during his tenure.”

Advertisement

Talking to the reporters Gandhi said on the premises of Parliament here, Rahul Gandhi said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave his life for India. He remained in jail for years. Amit Shah does not know the history. He keeps rewriting the history. It is only to distract (from the real issues).”

Stating that the basic issue is caste-based census and the wealth of the country is going to whom, he said, “They do not want to discuss these issues. They are scared and running away from discussion on it. But we will take these issues forward and give the poor their rights.”

Notably, Gandhi has been pitching for a nationwide caste-based census, which according to him is necessary for the future of the country.

In response to a question on the BJP having a tribal leader (Vishnu Deo Sai) as Chhattisgarh chief minister, he said, “Ours was also from OBC. This is not the issue. But the question is what their percentage in the structure is and what their participation is.”

Noting that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the OBC category, the parliamentarian said, “But the government is being run by 90 officers. Out of the 90, three are OBC.”

“My question is that in our institutional system, what is the participation of OBCs, Dalits and Tribals. This is the main question in front of the people of India. This is the main issue,” he said.