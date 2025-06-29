Amit Shah inaugurates National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Union government has set a target of achieving one billion dollars of turmeric exports by 2030 with all necessary preparations in this regard already in place.

Shah was addressing a function after inaugurating the headquarters of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Telangana, an official release issued here said.

The National Turmeric Board will work to ensure that the maximum value of turmeric reaches its farmers, promote the consumption of turmeric in international markets, and publicize the medicinal properties of Indian turmeric in potential markets.

It will also ensure that the quality and safety standards of Indian turmeric meet global benchmarks, arrange appropriate packaging, and provide training and skill development to farmers on how to harvest turmeric to avoid any export-related obstacles.

Shah added that research and development on the health benefits of turmeric will be conducted to showcase it to the world, the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the 40-year-old demand of millions of turmeric farmers across the country, especially in Telangana, by establishing the National Turmeric Board, he said.

Noting that Nizamabad has been known as the turmeric capital for decades, he lamented that despite farmers here cultivating turmeric for centuries, it has not yet reached global markets .

With the formation of the National Turmeric Board, Nizamabad’s turmeric will reach many countries in the world within the next 3-4 years, he said.

Shah said once the National Turmeric Board begins functioning formally, turmeric farmers will be freed from the influence of middlemen.

The National Turmeric Board will establish a complete chain for turmeric packaging, branding, marketing, and export.

The minister also said that in view of its anti-viral, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory and medicinal properties, it is known worldwide as a wonder drug.

Turmeric is a remarkable medicine, and consuming even a small amount can eliminate multiple diseases from the human body simultaneously.