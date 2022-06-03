Amit Shah holds high-level meet on security situation in Kashmir

Lt-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Chief of the Army Staff Manoj Pande, Friday, attended a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir convened by Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other migrant workers.

The meeting reflected the deep concern of the Central Government over renewed terrorist activity aimed at negating peace and development initiatives taken by the Government in the Kashmir Valley. The Government is said to have been keeping a strict watch on the situation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Kuldiep Singh, briefed the Home Minister on the emerging situation.

The Government has noted that the killings had come against its claims of decreasing terrorist activities and steps taken to boost business and economic climate in the Union Territory.

The Government is expected to make a coordinated response to the fresh terrorist activity which is affecting the confidence of the civilian population and forcing the recently rehabilitated Kashmiri Pandits to consider leaving the Kashmir region.

The Home Minister had made an earlier review of the situation on 17 May when arrangements for the coming Amarnath Yatra from 30 June were also discussed. The Yatra is being resumed after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 and the Government is keen that it should conclude without any untoward incident.