Congress does politics of appeasement and vote bank: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and said the party does politics of appeasement and vote bank.

He was addressing the public as part of the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally organized at Bhattakhufar in Kasumpti Assembly constituency (AC) on Tuesday.

He also campaigned for Suresh Bhardwaj contesting the elections from Kasumpti seat.

He said that when the time for ticket allotment for the Kusumpri seat came, someone suggested sending Suresh Bhardwaj the sitting MLA (Shimla Urban), and minister to contest from the constituency.

“Keeping up the party tradition he did not question the move and abided by it. The central leadership has taken the responsibility to ensure that he wins to become a member of the legislative Assembly,” he said.

Taking a dig, Shah said that in Delhi Congress has nothing left except mother and son and similar is the situation in Himachal Pradesh too.

He said Congress has been representing the seat for the last 20 years, however, they have not been able to bring development in the area, he said, adding that progress and development in the country had been brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years, which the Congress failed to do in 60 years.

‘No one in India believed that Ram Mandir (temple) that was destroyed by the Mughal ruler Barbar would be built, however, due to PM Modi’s determination the foundation stone of the temple has been laid. The people of Himachal should book the tickets for Ram mandir as it will be ready by 2024,” he claimed.

“Congress party out of fear of losing vote banks neither took the initiative to construct the Ram temple nor did they get Kashi Vishwanath temple, Badrinath temple and Kedarnath temple renovated all of which are the symbol of religious faith,” he blamed.

“Amit Shah said that Congress people talk about development, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what he has done for the development of India and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

“Today India is ranked the fifth in terms of economy in the world, but before it during the tenure of the Congress, it never improved from the 11th position,” he asserted, adding that it is our good fortune that the country has a skilled politician like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Pakistan nor anyone can dare infiltrate the country’s border. PM Modi worked to protect and secure the country,” he said, adding that the world knows that the Prime Minister of the country is no longer a ‘Moni Baba’ (referring to former PM Manmohan Singh), but Narendra Modi.

Modi has sent a clear message across the world not to mess with India or else they will have to face dire consequences, said Shah.

Earlier, Shah addressed a public rally in Karsog AC in Mandi district, the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.