Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on 3-days J&K tour

Amidst tight security across the Union Territory (UT), Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Monday evening on a 3-days tour.

Shah was received at the IAF technical area of Jammu airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and top officers and BJP leaders.

Top brass of the Home Ministry, intelligence agencies and central armed police forces are accompanying the Home Minister.

Shah is scheduled to address a massive rally on Tuesday at Rajouri that is along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Jammu division. Thereafter, he would fly to Srinagar where on Wednesday he will address another rally at Baramulla, close to the LOC.

Before leaving for Rajouri, Shah will visit the Vaishnodevi shrine on Tuesday morning.

He will review the security situation in a high level meeting in Srinagar.