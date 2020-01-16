As the registration boycott by a section of students continues, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17.

“The registration deadline for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500,” a senior varsity official said.

“After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with the imposition of an appropriate amount of fine at his discretion,” the official added.

Students at JNU have been protesting against the hostel fee hike since last year. If implemented would make JNU the most expensive central university of the country. The students have been asking the administration to roll back the fee hike and in protest boycotted exams and the registration. On January 5, masked goons attacked students including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh with iron rods. JNUSU has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who according to them failed to protect the University, its students and teachers.