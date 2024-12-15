Amid Govt-Oppn standoff, RS debate on Constitution from tomorrow

After the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha will have a special two-day debate on Monday to mark the 75 years of the Constitution amid the ongoing standoff between the treasury benches and the Opposition over the no-trust notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Business List of the Rajya Sabha mentions: “Discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India.” Earlier on December 13, the Lok Sabha initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption. The debate has been the key demand of the Opposition during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. In his nearly two hours marathon reply to a two-day special debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged Congress with misusing the provisions of the Constitution when it was in power while asserting that his government has also amended the Constitution but only for the sake of the country’s unity.

Advertisement

“Misusing the Constitution and destroying its spirit has been a part of Congress’ DNA. For us, the Constitution, its purity, and its integrity are of the greatest importance,” Modi said. Earlier on Friday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till December 16 amid the continuing standoff between the treasury benches and the Opposition over the no-trust notice against Dhankhar. As the Opposition stuck to its demand related to the no-trust notice, BJP MPs raised the issue of the alleged relationship between former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros, sparking noisy exchanges. With little hope of normalcy returning to the House, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J P Nadda strongly condemned Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge for “demeaning” and “derogating” Constitutional positions and “questioning the Chair.” He emphasised that the “Chair cannot be questioned, with regard to admissibility, and the Chairman’s ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House and the Chairman.”