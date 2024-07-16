Amid all-round pressure, UP govt suspends digital attendance of govt primary teachers

Amid protest by the teachers and criticism by opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended its digital attendance system for the government primary teachers for next two months.

State chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh after meeting a delegation of teachers’ union said that a committee would be formed to solve the problems of the teachers due to the digital attendance.

State Principal Secretary Basic Education Dr MKS Sundaram confirmed that the digital attendance system has been suspended for next two months.

Advertisement

UP Primary Teachers Association, President Dr Dinesh Chandra Sharma said the government has agreed to postpone digital attendance for the time being.

“A committee will be formed to solve the problems of teachers and the issue of digital attendance. This committee will include educationists, teacher leaders and officials,” he said.

Earlier, instructions were given to start digital attendance of teachers in government primary schools from July 8. Teachers were agitating for the last one week regarding this.

Principal Secretary Basic Education Dr MKS Sundaram, Director General School Education Kanchan Verma and other officers were present in the meeting between the chief secretary and the teachers union.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to all DMs, Basic Education Officers (BSA) and Assistant Basic Education Officers (ABSA) to communicate with teachers and teacher representatives about the digital attendance system.

He had also said that it should be ensured that teaching and learning continues smoothly in schools. The CM had instructed the departmental officers to find a solution by talking to the teachers.

On Monday, the teachers demonstrated in every district and sent a memorandum addressed to the CM.

Meanwhile , BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav have slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for being insensitive towards the teachers by introducing the new system without hearing about their problems.

Mayawati had questioned how the UP government introduced such a system without strengthening its basic infrastructure.

Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet on Tuesday said such a system is against the teachers which will damage the education system and ground for change in the government.

”BJP should not force teachers and employees to start such a protest movement that will bring every sector to a standstill. BJP analyses its defeat but always adopts an indifferent attitude towards the problems of teachers and employees. The BJP government is a heartless government. We don’t want a government that doesn’t have compassion, ” Yadav alleged.