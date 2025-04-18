Providing safety net for women, ’Shakti Sadan’, new shelter homes to open soon in 10 UP districts

In a significant step toward ensuring safety, empowerment, and rehabilitation for women, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch “Shakti Sadan” across 10 districts.

These new centres — established under the ‘Mission Shakti’ initiative — are aimed at providing protection and support to women in distress, including victims of domestic violence, natural disasters, and other vulnerable situations, officials here said on Friday.

The plan to operationalise these shelters is now in its final phase. Moving ahead with the implementation, the government has approved a fund of Rs 127.72 lakh for the initiative. Each centre will have the capacity to accommodate 50 women and will serve as a secure refuge offering care and rehabilitation services.

Officials said these shelters will be opened in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Saharanpur. The scheme is being implemented with joint support from the central and state governments in a 60:40 funding ratio. It falls under the Government of India’s “Samarthya” sub-scheme of Mission Shakti.

The purpose of these Shakti Sadan shelter homes is not just to provide a safe place for women, but also to guide them towards becoming self-reliant. Women staying at these centres will receive free accommodation, nutritious meals, clothes, bedding, and other essential personal items.

What makes this initiative special is that the women will also get mental, physical, and legal support, along with vocational and skill-based training based on their interests and abilities. Training will include sewing, knitting, embroidery, beauty parlor skills, computer literacy, legal support, yoga, and personal counseling. These services will help women become confident, independent, and able to live with dignity in society.

This is a significant step by the UP government toward women empowerment, especially for women from rural and semi-urban areas who often face domestic violence or are neglected. Shakti Sadan will serve as a strong support system for them, helping them rebuild their lives.