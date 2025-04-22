UP govt goes for major overhaul of administration

Uttar Pradesh government went for a massive overhaul of the administration with the shifting of 33 IAS officers in the state, including appointing new District Magistrates (DMs) in 11 districts.

According to officials here on Tuesday, Shishir, who has been holding the post of Information Director for a long time, has been given the new responsibility of Special Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion Department, and Chief Executive Officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Vishal Singh, District Magistrate Bhadohi, will be the new State Information Director with additional charge of Special Secretary, Culture.

Senior IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, who was the divisional commissioner of Varanasi, has been appointed as the Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Anupam Shukla will be the new District Magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar district while Municipal Commissioner Lucknow Indrajeet Singh has been made Special Secretary Energy and Additional Energy Department and Director UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department Agency) and Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Renewable Energy and EV Infrastructure Limited.

The Additional charge of Principal Secretary Transport and Chairman Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has been withdrawn from Mr L Venkateswaralu. Now he will have the charge of the Social Welfare and Sainik Welfare Department and Chairman Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy and Deendayal Upadhyay State Village Development Institute and Director Scheduled Caste Research and Training Institute, and Director Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Institute.

Amit Gupta has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary, Stamp and Registration, along with Principal Secretary Transport and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation President.

DM, Hapur, Prerna Sharma has been appointed Director SUDA, Navneet Singh Chahal DM Azamgarh has been made Special Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office while Anupam Shukla has been made DM Ambedkar Nagar.

Chief Development Officer Prayagraj and Divisional Food Controller Prayagraj Gaurav Kumar have been made Municipal Commissioner Lucknow.

Aryaka Akhauri DM Ghazipur has been transferred as Special Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department; Vishal Bhardwaj, DM, Kushinagar shifted as Special Secretary.

Dr Ujjwal Kumar, Special Secretary, MSME and Export Promotion Department, and Chief Executive Officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board, was shifted as Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation, and Pulkit Khare, Special Secretary, Planning, has been made Mission Director, Skill Development Mission.

Anubhav Singh, Chief Development Officer, Shravasti, has been made Vice Chairman, Moradabad Development Authority and Divisional Food Controller, Moradabad. Shahid Ahmed, Joint Magistrate Basti, has been made Chief Development Officer, Shravasti, and Jagdish, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation, to the Secretary, Home.

According to orders issued late Monday night, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission Abhay, and Member (Judicial) Revenue Council Dr. Vedapati Mishra will swap their posts.