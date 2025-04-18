UP to build Krishna and Ram theme parks using urban waste in Mathura, Ayodhya

In a major cultural and tourism push, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to develop theme parks and experience centers based on the life stories of Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

As part of this plan, the Urban Development Department has presented a comprehensive proposal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the construction of a ‘Krishna Lok Park’ in Mathura and a ‘Lav-Kush Park’ along with a ‘Shri Purushottam Darshan Anubhav Kendra’ in Ayodhya.

Drawing inspiration from Prayagraj’s Shivalaya Park and Lucknow’s UP Darshan Park, these upcoming projects aim to turn urban waste into artistic, spiritual spaces.

Using scrap metal and other city waste materials, these parks will be developed under the state’s “Waste to Wealth” initiative, aligning with CM Yogi’s vision of sustainable urban development, officials said here on Friday.

The Krishna Lok Park in Mathura will showcase the divine life episodes of Lord Krishna, while Ayodhya’s Lav-Kush Park and Shri Purushottam Darshan Anubhav Kendra will narrate the tales of Lord Ram’s sons and other key events from the Ramayana.

In Mathura-Vrindavan, the Krishna Lok Park will depict important events from Lord Krishna’s life using 3D imaging, interactive models, and light and sound shows.

Visitors will experience scenes such as his birth, the defeat of Putana, Bakasura, and Kansa, his youthful adventures, Draupadi’s rescue, and his Vishwaroop revelation during the Bhagavad Gita in the Mahabharata.

The park will also include fun zones for children, featuring swings shaped like flutes and peacocks, and visuals recreating ancient Mathura-Vrindavan.

In Ayodhya, the Lav-Kush Park will focus on the lives of Lord Ram’s sons, Lav and Kush, along with other episodes from Lord Ram’s life.

The park will include a high-tech Shri Purushottam Darshan Anubhav Kendra, featuring LED displays, interactive walls, murals, projections, and touch-screen kiosks to present inspiring stories.

For children, Lav-Kush Park will also feature an entertainment zone with selfie points, a bow-and-arrow field, horse rides, obstacle courses, a learning area, and storytelling zones using interactive technology.

These theme parks aim to entertain and educate visitors, serve as revenue-generating models for local municipal bodies, and boost spiritual tourism in both cities.