Ambati Rayadu joins YSRCP in the presence of AP CM

Former cricketer Ambati Rayadu on Thursday officially joined the YSRCP in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amravati.

He was welcomed into YSRCP fold with the traditional shawl in party colours.

YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy was also present when Rayadu joined the party.

Advertisement

Rayadu is likely to contest in the upcoming elections in AP. Although the cricketer officially joined the party today, he has been maintaining close relations with the party for quite some time now. He had indicated his keenness to join politics and improve sports infrastructure in the state.