Amazing confluence of devotion, spirituality in Maha Kumbh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday congratulated the devotees who took part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (holy dip) at Mahakumbh on the great festival of Makar Sankranti.

Sharing a few photos of Mahakumbh, Modi said in a post on X (in Hindi), “Amazing confluence of devotion and spirituality in Maha Kumbh!”

“Hearty congratulations to all the devotees participating in the first Amrit Snan in Mahakumbh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival,” the Prime Minister said further in the post.

The Mahakumbh 2025 festival began its most significant phase with the first ‘Amrit Snan (holy dip)’ on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the three sacred rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Thousands of seers and sadhus alongside millions of devotees, gathered at the site to take part in the ritual that marks the beginning of the grand spiritual gathering.

Modi, on Monday, termed the commencement of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as a very special day for crores of people who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the mega event celebrates faith and harmony.

The Mahakumbh commenced yesterday with devotees taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam – a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and ‘mystical’ Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Paush Purnima, in the Hindu calendar, marking the beginning of the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival.

Devotees in large numbers, many of whom having travelled from across India and the world, performed the sacred ritual ‘Shahi Snan’.

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Uttar Police government in and around the city to ensure people’s safety during the Mahakumbh.