Amartya Sen Alive and Well, Daughter Confirms

Shortly after a fake account impersonating Nobel Laureate Claudia Goldin spread a false rumor about the demise of renowned economist Amartya Sen, heartfelt condolences began to flow in. However, Sen’s family has swiftly clarified that he is, in fact, alive and well.

Taking to Twitter to address the concerned well-wishers, Amartya Sen’s daughter, Nandana, posted a reassuring message. She wrote, “Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!”

Amartya Sen currently holds the prestigious position of Thomas W. Lamont University Professor, concurrently serving as a Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University. Notably, he previously held the role of Master at Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

In recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to the field of welfare economics, Sen was honored with the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998. The following year, he received India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, for his remarkable contributions to the nation.

These clarifications from Sen’s family have put to rest the unfounded rumors of his passing, assuring his well-wishers and the academic community that the esteemed economist continues to thrive and contribute actively to the realms of academia and economics.