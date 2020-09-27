After the Shiromani Akali Dal quits the BJP-led NDA alliance, the SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal last night attacked the alliance was no longer the alliance “envisioned” by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Taking it to Twitter, she said, “If pain & protests of 3 cr punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of GoI (Government Of India), it’s no longer the #NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji & Badal sahab. An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally & a blind eye to pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Pb.”

Harsimrat Kaur Badal had last week quit from the post of Union Minister due to the differences with NDA over the three controversial farm bills.

Earlier in the day, the Shiromani Akali Dal said it was quitting the alliance due to differences over the three controversial farm sector bills.

“The highest decision-making body of the Shiromani Akali Dal core committee at its emergency meeting here tonight decided unanimously to pull out of the BJP -led NDA alliance,” said Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badal said that the decision was taken because of the centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP (Minimum Support Price) and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding Punjabi language as official language in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had assured the farmers that the system of MSP will continue as it used to be even after the introduction of the three agriculture bills.

“I want to make it clear that the new agriculture laws are not against mandis, work will remain same in the agricultural mandis,” PM said.

“After the historic changes in the field of agriculture in India, some people are feeling that the control is going out of their hands. This is the reason why they are misleading the farmers over the MSP issue,” he added.

“Those who were doing business in the agriculture sector, they faced issues due to some of the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. With the changing times, the changes in the Act have also been made,” PM said.