All-women biker rally sets out to promote women’s empowerment and tourism in UP

An all-women biker rally signifying women’s empowerment was flagged from the Directorate of Tourism and Culture here on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram flagged off the group of women bikers who will travel through Lucknow to Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, and Jaunpur.

The bikers will promote the eco-tourism destinations of the districts, Mahakumbh 2025 and uplift women empowerment in the state. The bike rally also commemorated the 100th anniversary of Kakori Train Action.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “The cooperation of women is very important in taking Uttar Pradesh to new heights in the field of tourism. They should travel across and get benefitted from the employment opportunities leveraged by the tourism sector, thus empowering them.”

Jaiveer Singh further said, “Law and order play a big role in the development of tourism in any country and state. Tourists cannot come for a tour under the shadow of fear. After the formation of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Government, the image of Uttar Pradesh has changed at the global level. There is now rule of law in the state. The strict governance in Uttar Pradesh has set precedents for other states. Our sisters, daughters, and businessmen feel the same in the state, which is directly benefiting the tourism sector.”

The women bike riders led by Navya Singh and Priya Singh will not only visit the tourist places but will also create awareness among women, motivating them to leave home without fear and explore tourism destinations in Uttar Pradesh.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram said, “There are many important religious-spiritual places in the state, including Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi. Uttar Pradesh is also a rich state in terms of eco-tourism, heritage, and other off-beat destinations. The state hosts lakhs of tourists every day. Last year, more than 48 crore tourists visited the state, and the number is ever increasing. The women biker rally will further strengthen the tourism opportunities for others, creating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy of the tourism destinations.