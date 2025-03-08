Equus & other stories: M. Narayan’s masterful blend of motion, culture, and emotion at Bikaner House

M. Narayan’s Equus & Other Stories, curated by Uma Nair, brings a striking blend of movement, tradition, and storytelling.

Known for his dynamic equestrian art and cultural depictions, Narayan’s work captures the energy of polo horses, the vibrancy of Karnataka’s rural life, and Kerala’s rich artistic traditions.

Advertisement

The exhibition is being held from March 1 to March 9, 2025, at CCA Bikaner House.

Advertisement

Discovered by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, his paintings burst with color and emotion. Unlike many artists who struggle to find subjects, Narayan faces no such challenges. As an avid traveler and horse enthusiast, he seeks out equine-specific locations, capturing the sport’s natural marvels beneath the vast, open sky that frames all the action.

Narayan expressed that artists exist in a dual space, both as insiders and outsiders. He sees himself as an observer who also actively participates in the world he portrays.

The exhibition is structured into three distinct series. Equus showcases a vibrant interplay of color and monochrome, capturing the exhilaration of polo matches; an artistic elixir of life for Narayan.

The Kerala series reflects his memories of a visit to the state, inspired by Amitabh Kant’s encouragement.

“Narayan’s art bursts with emotion, reflecting a world seen through the lens of someone deeply connected to his roots.

The stories spun throughout his paintings allow visitors to travel over the varied terrain of rural India, dotted with the simplicity of daily events and the vividness of markets.” Kant said

The Karnataka series delves into rural narratives, with a striking portrait of Kempamma Devi rendered in color and monochrome.

Devi Kempamma’s mesmerizing eyes are said to radiate a divine allure. Historically, she protected Ulsoor’s kings and acted as a spiritual healer when conventional medicine failed.

His Karnataka Series vividly portrays rural narratives, offering a striking depiction of Kempamma Devi in both vibrant color and subtle monochrome, and celebrating her embodiment of feminine divinity and strength.

Reflecting on M. Narayan’s work, curator Uma Nair called the exhibition a showcase of his finest pieces. Among them, the black umbrella stands out, not just as an object but as an intimate subject imbued with tenderness and strength.

Narayan’s monochromatic works reveal a poetic sensibility, distilling wisdom and grace from the ordinary. The small dhoti-clad man emerges as a milestone maker, while the narrative unfolds like an emotional journey, reminding us that true meaning lies not in answers but in moments of resonance and resilience.

In a conversation with The Statesman, curator Uma Nair underscored that curating is not just about assembling artworks but about shaping narratives with honesty and passion.

She emphasized that integrity of purpose ensures a curator remains true to artistic vision, while devotion brings depth, fostering a lasting impact on audiences.

Reflecting on women’s day, she also expressed her belief that every woman should embody the spirit of Meera Bai, whose unwavering devotion to Krishna symbolizes deep commitment to one’s purpose. “Women possess the ability to create and compose across all fields; be it cooking, embroidery, curating art, or any other pursuit. Their versatility and dedication truly reflect the essence of integrity and purpose,” she said.