All those who love Indian soil are willing to join BJP: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on BJP workers to engage actively in the Bharatiya Janata Party Membership Abhiyan 2024 and strive to enroll the highest number of general and active members.

Speaking during the membership drive on Tuesday, he said, “Across the length and breadth of India, every person who cherishes this nation’s soil aspires to be part of the BJP. When we don’t connect with them, they have a deep sense of disappointment. This is when they become susceptible to divisive ideologies that prey on caste, regional, and linguistic differences, threatening to unravel India’s social fabric and undermine its unity and integrity.”

Highlighting the widespread admiration for the BJP, Yogi said, “In such situations, we must reach out to every individual waiting for us. Our goal should be singular, as expressed in the line ‘Ram kaju kihene bin mohi kahan vishram’… (I find no peace until I serve Ram).”

Advertisement

Earlier, the chief minister joined the BJP as a member by dialing the toll-free number under the membership campaign.

He remarked: “We are privileged to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world’s largest political party. In India, the Bharatiya Janata Party is unique as the only cadre-based party. It operates with a sense of national supremacy, deeply connected to India’s heritage, and represents the nation’s great leaders and its very essence.”

He further said, “The party has not only established a strong presence across the country but has also become inclusive, successfully engaging every segment of society in its mission.”

Yogi noted that in independent India, the BJP is the only party whose national president resigned from his position due to concerns that the then government was threatening the nation’s sovereignty. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s sacrifice regarding Kashmir exemplifies this dedication.

Giving the mantra of the country being supreme, CM Yogi stated that every Bharatiya Janata Party worker can affirm that the country holds greater importance to them than the party itself.

He recalled that in 1977, when Congress undermined democracy, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was dissolved, and an alliance of opposition parties formed the Janata Party. The Janata Party’s leadership focused on preserving the nation’s democracy.

Similarly, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of President JP Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demonstrated its commitment by launching the ‘Seva hi Sangathan hai’ campaign. This initiative aimed to safeguard 140 crore Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting their dedication despite personal risks.

CM Yogi urged party workers to reach out to every individual who may be waiting for them. He suggested, “If we visit the homes of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, take a selfie with them, and use the same mobile to enroll them as members, it will make them feel valued.”

He further emphasized the need to connect with those who have received Ayushman Bharat cards, the 15 crore residents benefiting from free rations over the past four years, those using Ujjwala Yojana cylinders, individuals with new electricity connections, beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the 6.5 lakh youths who have secured government jobs.

CM Yogi highlighted the importance of including all these individuals in the campaign to achieve the goal of enrolling the highest number of general and active members in the state with the largest population in the country.

Referring to the government’s initiative to engage the youth with employment opportunities, CM Yogi highlighted that the recruitment process for 60,200 police personnel has been successfully advanced, with an additional 40,000 positions set to be filled soon.

He added that the government plans to create two lakh government jobs over the next two years and one crore jobs in the private sector. Furthermore, the government aims to assist approximately 60 lakh young people and entrepreneurs in launching new startups and becoming entrepreneurs.

He stated that whether it involves public welfare programs, employment opportunities in government or the private sector, security issues, or extending infrastructure and development programs to every household, making the Bharatiya Janata Party more accessible will help dispel any doubts caused by those spreading misinformation.

“We need to connect with people, foster a sense of belonging, and use this membership campaign as a valuable opportunity. By participating, the Bharatiya Janata Party will reaffirm its leading role, not only globally but also within Uttar Pradesh, through the largest membership campaign.”

BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State Organization General Secretary Dharampal, Former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, and BJP officials were present in this program.