All set for IITF 2023 with theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade”

The 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair 2023 is set to be inaugurated on November 14, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi by Minister of State Anupriya Patel and presided over by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash.

This year’s theme of the IITF is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” draws inspiration from ancient Indian philosophy emphasizing the significance of interconnection and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being.

The IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products and infuse renewed confidence and vigour in the Indian economy.

With nearly 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad, IITF 2023 occupies an expansive 110,000 square meters. Partner states for this event include Bihar and Kerala while Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh take the spotlight as the Focus States.

A total of 28 states and Union territories are actively participating in the exhibition this year.

Representatives from 13 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Iran and UAE are actively taking part in the event from overseas.

As in the previous editions, the festivities of State Day Celebrations, seminars and cultural programmes will stand out as additional highlights for the visitors.

Participation of 46 Central ministries/commodity boards/PSUs namely KVIC, Department of Income Tax, DGTS (Customs & Excise), Ministry of Ayush, Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., National Jute Board, Ministry of Rural Development, RBI, MSME, NHDC, LIC, DC Handicraft, Spices Board of India, Ministry of Railways, SBI, TRIFED, Ministry of social justice, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines will showcase the achievements of their respective sectors.

The timings of the fair will be 10.00 am to 7.30 pm. The expected footfall during 14 days shall be 10,00,000 plus. The tickets are available both online and offline at selected metro stations excluding the Supreme Court Metro Station. Entry inside is from Gate No.4,6 & 10.

Parking for visitors is available in Basement 1. Entry for the same is through Bhairon Mandir Marg.

The ITPO has made extensive efforts to improve the overall experience for exhibitors and visitors alike. The layout has been kept spacious with an extensive circulation area. New halls with state-of-the art facilities, new toilet blocks, seating facilities, green areas will add to the comfort and experience of the visitors.

Apart from dedicated post offices, banks and ATMs, other facilities include: Media Centre, Protocol, registration for business days (first five days only).

During IITF and other events, ITPO encourages proactive steps to make the venue plastic-free and replacing the same with environment friendly substitutes.