All for a packet of biscuits: Outrage over video of mob attack on a hungry youth

Video of a hungry youth being brutally beaten up by the employees of a canteen at the Raipur railway station for allegedly stealing a packet of biscuits evoked widespread outrage.

The incident raised questions about the conduct of the railway staff and the efficacy of security measures in place.

The youth, who was hanging out at the railway station, was caught by the canteen employees while trying to steal a packet of biscuits to quench his hunger. Soon after, they took it upon themselves to punish him for his indiscretion and started raining blows on the helpless poor man.

The video, recorded by a passenger, shows the employees beating the young man and dragging him across the platform. The person recording the incident is heard questioning the assailants about their action, to which one responds, “This guy is a thief, brother. He steals from the shop on platform number five.”

Despite the presence of numerous passengers and RPF personnel around, no one came forward to stop the assault. The employees continued to thrash the vulnerable youth with sticks, dragging him from platform 5 to platform 1.

Confirming the incident, Raipur Railway Station GRP in-charge, L S Rajput said the young man attempted to steal a packet of biscuits due to hunger and was caught by the canteen employees, who then beat him, leaving him injured.

The video also shows two women RPF personnel watching the incident as mute spectators and doing nothing to stop it. Following the video’s emergence, RPF in-charge S. Datta said action would be taken against the women personnel who chose to be silent spectators when the youth was meted out with such brutality for a trivial reason.

The GRP is taking action against the canteen employees involved in the case.