Man dies after being beaten while attempting to steal from a house in Rohini

A 30-year-old man who trespassed into a house with the intent to steal in Karan Vihar area of Rohini, Northwest Delhi, died after being beaten by the family members.

According to the police, they received a PCR call in the early hours of Saturday regarding the murder of a person. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body lying on the ground.

In the preliminary inquiry, the deceased was identified as Sandeep, who worked as a labourer.

The house owner stated that the deceased was a vagabond and, on the night of the incident, he was roaming the area with the intention to steal. He forcibly entered their house but was caught in the act by the family members.

Sandeep was beaten by one of the family members, resulting in his death. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC, and the person who allegedly beat the intruder has been arrested.