Two ,including a mentally unstable man, die in separate stabbing and beating incidents

A 32-year-old mentally unstable person was beaten to death by some boys in Rohini, outer Delhi while in another similar incident, a group of boys stabbed a teenager in the Shakarpur area of east Delhi, the police said here on Tuesday.

The first incident was reported from Agar Nagar area wherein the police received a call about an unconscious person having multiple injuries on his body in the Prem Nagar police station area in Rohini. The police team reached the spot and the injured was shifted to a hospital where he died. The body was later sent for post mortem, the police said.

The deceased’s father said t on Monday that his son had broken the glass of a tempo of a neighbour. On the same day during late evening hours, some boys cornered him and started beating him with sticks and rods and left him there only. Based on the father’s statement, the police had registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and some of the suspects are being questioned, said cops.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the police apprehended three 16-year-old boys for stabbing a teenager in the Shakarpur area. The police during patrolling noticed blood stains on the street near an eatery shop and on inquiring, the locals told the cops about a stabbing incident. Meanwhile, they received a call from LNJP hospital about the admission of a teenager to the hospital, who had succumbed to the injuries.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had encountered three people while he was returning after buying a phone. An argument escalated between them and one of the boys hit him with a dagger and they all fled afterwards. Based on the CCTV analysis, the three juveniles were apprehended and the dagger was also recovered.

The police are further probing the matter.