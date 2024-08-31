Dalit boy thrashed in MP

Five boys including three minors, allegedly thrashed a minor Dalit boy and forced him to squat like a cock and make a crowing sound in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused even made a video of the act and uploaded it on social media.

After the video surfaced, the police swung into action and registered a case against the five boys on Saturday.

According to Kotwali police station Inspector Raghvendra Singh, the police first identified the victim and brought him to the police station.

Subsequently, he lodged a complaint against the accused boys and the police registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, told the police that he had a dispute with some of his acquaintances, who took him to a desolate place, bashed him up and made him squat like a cock and forced him to crow on August 25.

The police said a search is on to nab the accused.