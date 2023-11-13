All 35-40 workers trapped inside an under construction tunnel on Yamunotri Highway are safe

Around 35-40 workers are trapped inside an underconstruction tunnel on Yamunotri-Uttarkashi national highway 94 that crumbled under landslide early Sunday morning. Police said trapped workers were contacted and food packets were sent to them last night even as rescue operation is going for more than 24 hours.

Information provided by the SDRF and Uttarkashi police claimed that incident took place place between 5 and 6 am early Sunday morning when workers had baerly began their new shift. According to nodal agency National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) around 35-40 workers were in the under-construction Brahmkhal-Polgaon tunnel when a thick mass of land slided over it around 270 meters inside from one end located at village Silkyara. It resulted into crumbling down of the tunnel and workers got trapped beyond the fallen debris. Other end of the tunnel lies 4.5 kilometres away at Polgaon village on Highway number 94.

SDRF officials said nearly 60 meters tunnel is broken due to landslide and opening blocked portion with massive debris has become a challenging task.

Uttarkashi police stated that all the workers are safe as oxygen supply was channelised to them yesterday through the water pipeline laid in the tunnel and food packets were sent in the night. Rescue teams were able to send packets of roasted grams and other dry food items in through this pipeline.

Rescue teams were also able to open communication channel through pipeline proving to be lifeline for the workers. First a message was send to the workers in piece of paper creating additional pressure through a compressor in the pipeline line the laborer trapped in the tunnel. Workers too reciprocated leading more exchange of messages with them.

Meanwhile district administration has deployed a team of officials for round the clock coordination in the relief and rescue operations. work of removing debris is going on at a fast pace.

“Hectic efforts were made several times in the night to communicate with the stranded workers and supply food to them. Oxygen supply was already beine done. All efforts are being made to bring out the workers unharmed as early as possible” said Diwakar Dangwal, Executive Engineer Jal Sansthan, who looked after the coordination work last night.

“Landslide occured early morning resulting into crumbling of a portion of the tunnel close Silkyara village. Around 40 workers are trapped in the tunnel. Number may increase as SDRF rescue teams, fire brigade and Uttarkashi police are making all out efforts to save lives. Required machines and other equipments have been put in place to rescue the workers” said Uttarkashi superintendent of police Arpan Yaduvanshi in his media statement on Sunday.

Uttarkashi police informed that construction of the ill-fated tunnel was taking place simultaneously from both the ends. It’s in final stages now. Excavation work of four kilometers is almost over with more than 700-800 workers working day and night. The Rs 853 crorke 4.5 kilometres long tumnel is being constructed by the NHDICL with state-of-the-art technology.

“Big excavation machines have been employed to remove debris. Digging work can be expedited once the falling debris is stablised. One time Communication channel was created with the trapped workers and food packets were also sent to them. We hope to rescue them safely” said Deputy Superintendent of Police and Uttarkashi circle officer Prashant Kumar.

Meanwhile Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the tunnel accident site on Monday morning site and took stock of the situation himslf. He was shown how the rescue operation was going on by the officials. Dhami instructed the district administration and rescue teams to ensure that all workers are safe and taken out unharmed.

“Work for removal of debris and rescue the trapped workers is on. They were contacted has been made in the tunnel through walkie-talkie. I have been told everyone is safe. All out efforts efforts are being made to get them out safely”

Trapped workers belonged to Navyug Engineering Company Limited that was sublet the tunnel construction work by the nodal agency and central government PSU NHIDCL in 2019.