Alert Vande Bharart loco pilot prevents derailment near Bhilwara

Miscreants allegedly tried to derail the Vande Bharat train running on the Udaipur to Jaipur route on Monday morning. Stones and iron bars were found placed on the track between Soniana and Gangrar railway stations, about 40 km before Bhilwara.

Timely application of brakes by the loco pilot, after noticing something amiss during an inspection, saved the train from a mishap, Chief PRO of North Western Railway Captain Shashi Kiran said in a video statement here.

According to information received here, the Vande Bharat train, which left Udaipur at 7.50 am, reached Chittorgarh before embarking on an onward journey to Bhilwara at around 9.30 am. Between the Soniana and Gangrar railway stations, the loco pilot suspected something amiss about the tracks. He immediately stopped the train.

Advertisement

After stepping out of the train, the pilot detected 50 feet of track covered with stones and rods lying in pieces.

The loco pilot informed the authorities about the incident, following which all railway officials, along with a police team, reached the spot. Initial investigation revealed that it was an act of some mischievous elements living in the area. Two youths have been detained for the crime.

The Railway Police are further investigating the matter.

This is the second such incident in eight days where a Vande Bharat train running from Udaipur to Jaipur faced such an eventuality. A few days ago, a window pane of the train was broken by stones hurled by a youth. The incident took place near Mewar College in Gangrar (Bhilwara).