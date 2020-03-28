Akshay Patra Foundation has stepped ahead to provide help to those affected due to nationwide lockdown in view of the deadly coronavirus. The foundation will be aiding the Government’s efforts by providing food relief in various locations across the country.

“We solemnly stand committed to working with the Government of India and State/UT Governments and render all possible services to the people of our nation in these difficult times. Akshaya Patra has always strived to assist the Government’s efforts and bring relief to people during crises,” Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation said.

“I am extremely grateful to the various Governments, our corporate partners, individual donors, motivated volunteers, and all our well-wishers for their support. Our efforts are driven by the earnest hope that the situation will improve soon and normalcy returns. Until then, we will continue to work together and serve the people in need during this COVID-19 outbreak,” she added.

Akshaya Patra is also the partner of the government’s flagship Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Programme providing wholesome meals to children.

The foundation said to commit in government’s initiative by following the directions of the concerned authorities so that nutrition can be delivered to children in the most feasible manner.

“We are arranging for food relief kits to be distributed to as many people as possible in Bengaluru (Karnataka) and other locations,” it added.

The foundation also committed to engaging corporate volunteers to distribute freshly cooked food and relief kits.