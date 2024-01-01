Akshat distribution campaign launched to invite people for Ram Lalla consecration on Jan 22

On the New Year day, with the blowing of the conch shell for Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust started the Akshat distribution campaign to invite people for the occasion.

Along with Ayodhya, the Akshat (auspicious Rice used in Hindu religious events) distribution campaign will simultaneously be held all over the country in five lakh villages.

During the campaign, an appeal was made to the people to make the Pran Pratishtha Utsav historic.

In Ayodhya, Akshat distribution campaign started by taking out a grand procession from the Dalit colony under the leadership of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.

Rai has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival on January 22 by going door-to-door and giving them worshipped Akshat and leaflets. During this time, a grand procession decorated with the images of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita was also taken out.

The people of the Valmiki community also welcomed the Shobha Yatra by showering flowers at various places and performing aarti.

Rai said that from today, the Akshat distribution campaign has been started in the entire country.

An appeal will be made to celebrate Anand Utsav on January 22, with efforts to connect five crore families of the country with the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

“Our workers are visiting every colony and mandir in the country to distribute ‘Akshat’, urging people to gather in their neighbourhood temples to take part in the celebration of the Ram Mandir inauguration. This programme will continue till January 15,” Rai said.

He said the consecration ceremony will be held at 12.20 pm on January 22. After this, aarti will be performed. Prasad would be distributed to people after the inauguration ceremony.

The Trust officials said arrangements will be made for 15,000 people during the consecration ceremony.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the time of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.