Akhilesh’s PDA means “Parivar Development Authority”, says UP Deputy CM Maurya

Launching the poll campaign for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in western UP on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the opposition parties are currently bereft of both leadership as well as any coherent policy.

“In such a situation, the opposition parties won’t be able to open their account in Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.

Addressing an election meeting jointly conducted by the BJP and the RLD at the Numaish Ground in Bijnor on Wednesday, Maurya said, “Akhilesh Yadav is giving the slogan of PDA, but in reality, the full form of this slogan is ‘Parivar Development Authority’. Akhilesh cannot see anything except his family. This is the reason why the uncle and nephew are at loggerheads over ticket distribution. Candidates are being changed daily as the Samajwadi Party is not getting candidates in the state.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that those who are in the Opposition today committed huge scams while in power. They are nervous that their scams will be investigated. Since they are frightened, they have united against the BJP. However, this unity will last only for a few days and they will scatter again.

“Jayant Chaudhary understood this and joined the BJP in time,” Maurya remarked.

He said that Modi does whatever he says. “The construction of the Ram temple was completed in Ayodhya after 500 years of long struggle. This is not a Ram temple but a national temple. Article 370 was revoked in Kashmir, declaring it an integral part of India,” he added.

In the public meeting, BJP’s Nagina candidate Om Kumar and Bijnor candidate Chandan Chauhan appealed to voters to support them. Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik and Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the party’s Nagina candidate Om Kumar filed his nomination in the collectorate in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister.