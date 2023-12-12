Akhilesh Yadav demands referendum in the country on EVMs

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav demanded a referendum in the country on EVMs. He said the country’s democracy is weakening due to doubts in the public mind regarding the voting machines.

“Elections through ballot paper are necessary to restore the faith in democracy. The news of frauds and scams through technology has become common, then how can EVMs be out of the circle of suspicion,” he added.

The SP chief said through social media X on Tuesday that there was a need to hold a referendum regarding EVMs. “In a democracy, the people not only have the right to choose the government but also have the right to choose the method and means of choosing,” he said

He claimed that several developed countries of the world have started conducting elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs. Ballot paper is a strong evidence of the authenticity of the election, he added.